Travelers to be provided ‘nonbinary’ gender option by some airlines: report

Travelers booking with certain U.S. airlines will reportedly soon be offered new gender options.

The adjustment will provide passengers alternate choices when booking their tickets, The Associated Press reported on Friday.

The modification is being put into effect as a means to promote inclusivity, according to the airlines.

DELTA CONNECTION PASSENGER’S VAPE PEN BURSTS INTO FLAMES, IGNITES BAG IN OVERHEAD COMPARTMENT

“Undisclosed” or “unspecified” will reportedly be among the new options made available.

The booking tools used to arrange flights on American, Delta and United airlines are currently being restructured with the new selection, which is expected to be changed in the coming weeks, they told The Associated Press.

American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller was optimistic about the rollout while noting that the company has “a very diverse customer base.”

JETSTAR PASSENGER ACCUSES AIRLINE OF ‘SLUT SHAMING’ HER FOR CROP TOP

United Airlines plans to let people select M for male, F for female, U for undisclosed or X for unspecified from the gender menu when booking a ticket on its website or mobile app, spokeswoman Andrea Hiller told the outlet. They will also have the option of picking "Mx." as a title.

United also tweeted about their plan to provide customers with the ability “to select the gender with which they most closely identify during the booking process.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A nonbinary option is also expected to be made available to fliers buying tickets on Delta and Alaska Airline flights, company officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. and international airline trade groups reportedly approved a new standard recently to handle customers with "nonbinary" IDs. The standard, which is not mandatory but more like guidance, takes effect June 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.