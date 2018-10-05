Tourist gets 'red dragon' massage in Bali, ends up with painful-looking red marks across back

A tourist was left with massive red marks across his back after he ordered what he thought was a relaxing massage.

Matthew Raison asked for a "red dragon" treatment on the sixth day of his Bali holiday with wife Candise, after the masseur reportedly asked Matthew if he wanted to "get the red dragon out of him."

INSTAGRAM MODEL SAYS EATING DISORDER MADE HER 'AFRAID' TO EAT

The masseur then went on to carve the powerline technician's back with a coin, insisting his body will become a "red dragon."

The next day, Matthew's back was covered in huge red marks from the top of his neck to his tailbone, and the incredible pictures show the coin's lines spanning the width of his body.

"My husband will try anything,", said Candise, from Paringa in South Australia. "Fair to say we were all in tears of laughter."

NJ TRANSIT PASSENGER FILMED SANDING HIS FOOT WITH POWER TOOL

She said Matthew has complained of back problems for the past three years. But, since the gua sha massage, Candise told Mail Online things have changed.

"He hasn’t complained about a sore back now. He said it felt like an itch waiting to be itched, and then when it finally got scratched it was fantastic."

Candise added that the marks "are still slightly there but almost non-existent" now.

"It's something he will most likely get again with the way he enjoyed it."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This article originally appeared in The Sun. Read more from The Sun here.