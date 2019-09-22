Hotel guests claim they're 'being held hostage' over travel company's financial problems

Some vacationers are probably wishing they booked their trips through a different travel company.

As Thomas Cook attempts to avoid financial collapse, some of the company’s customers are claiming that they’re being held responsible for the company’s debts. Specifically, reports have emerged from a hotel in Tunisia where guests are apparently being charged extra fees before they’re allowed to leave.

Some holidaymakers are even claiming that they were “being held hostage” by the hotel, BBC reports. Guests at the Les Orangers reportedly faced security guards blocking the hotel’s gates as they tried to leave.

The news outlet reports that guests claim the hotel made an announcement asking guests scheduled to leave that day to report to reception. There, they were allegedly asked to pay additional fees due to “the Thomas Cook situation.”

One guest, an elderly woman, was reportedly asked to pay additional fees that totaled to more than $1,200.

Representatives for Thomas Cook were telling guests not to pay the fees, BBC reports.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Thomas Cook said, “We are aware that a small number of customers were asked to pay for their hotel room before leaving Les Orangers in Tunisia yesterday. This has now been resolved and customers flew home as planned. We continue to support our customers in all our resorts.”

Thomas Cook recently requested about $250 million in extra funding from the government, CBS News reports. If the company is unable to secure the funds, it would reportedly face financial collapse which could affect 150,000 British travelers.