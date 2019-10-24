Thai Airways flight aborts takeoff after 'explosion' damages engine

A Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to Switzerland didn’t make it off the runway after the plane’s left engine reportedly exploded as the aircraft was preparing for take-off.

On Sunday, just a few moments after Flight TG 970 powered up and prepared to leave the runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport for Zurich, the Boeing 777’s left-hand engine is said to have experienced an “uncontained” failure, Business Insider reports, as passengers heard a loud bang.

"We didn't take off on this flight as there was a loud explosion,” an unnamed passenger told the Daily Mirror. "The plane was getting ready to take off then we heard 'boom' and a very loud sound. It all happened in a fraction of a second.”

Take-off was aborted, as pilots steered the plane to safety on the runway.

No one is reported to have been hurt during the botched ascent, Insider reports.

The Boeing 777 was taken out of service for repairs, and Thai Airways provided hotel accommodations for passengers for the evening. Flight 970 was rescheduled to depart on Monday afternoon.

"All passengers and crew were provided a hotel, which is a standard for taking care of passengers," a representative for the airline told the Mirror.

A spokesperson for Thai Airways was not immediately available to offer further comment on the incident.

Aviation blog Jacdec published an image of the plane’s cracked engine on Twitter, where the blast’s extensive damage to the aircraft is clearly visible.