Lemur stolen from San Francisco zoo found, police have suspect

The San Francisco Zoo's missing lemur has been returned and a suspect arrested, according to officials.

On Wednesday morning, a 21-year-old male ring-tailed lemur named Maki was reported missing, apparently stolen overnight from the SF Zoo & Gardens. The next day around 5 p.m., he was discovered 5 miles away at a playground in Daly City by a woman who called 911.

On Friday, police announced that a suspect is in custody. Cory McGilloway, 30, was arrested in San Rafael Thursday night by San Rafael Police Department on an unrelated matter, police said.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, McGilloway faces four felony charges for burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting during state of emergency and vandalism. He will be transported to San Francisco County Jail.

Maki lived in the zoo’s Lipman Family Lemur Forest and SFPD found signs of forced entry when they discovered he was missing, according to a statement issued.

Desperate for his return, the zoo offered a reward of $2,100 - $100 for every year Maki has been alive. The zoo was concerned for his condition because Maki is “an older animal that requires special care."

Police reported that he "was determined to be in good health."

