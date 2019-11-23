Southwest Airlines employee dancing while de-icing plane caught on video

A Southwest Airlines employee was caught on video busting a move while de-icing a plane, and he completely steals the show.

The video, shared by Claire Embil on Nov. 14, shows Southwest employee Davon Sims standing in a crane beside a grounded plane at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport while apparently listening to music.

“Idk who this man is but he made a delayed flight so much better! It’s the little things,” tweeted Embil, who told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she had never been on a plane while de-icing was happening.

"He was in his own world in between the sprays just jamming out. I couldn't help but take a video," Embil said.

Sims, who has worked for Southwest for nearly seven years, said he was probably listening to a ‘90s R&B song at the time. Dancing, he said, is a part of his usual work routine.

"Usually I’m out there at 4 in the morning, so either I'm listening to music or I have a song stuck in my head and I'm moving to stay warm," he said.

The video has garnered positive reactions online after being picked up by a few news outlets.

"I find it's pretty cool," Sims said. "With a lot of things going on in the world, someone recognized me and they were having a rough day with their flight being delayed and that day was made better by me."