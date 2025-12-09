New data reveals Americans who 'crave closeness' with others turning to popular outdoor activity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many Americans are searching for ways to feel more connected to other human beings today — with a new study suggesting that a certain outdoor activity holds promise for accomplishing just that.

For some, camping in the great outdoors has become a way to step away from daily pressures and spend time in open-air environments that encourage not just balance but also connection.

Campspot’s 2026 Travel Trend Outlook reported recently that 75% of travelers seek a stronger sense of community, according to the Michigan-headquartered online marketplace. Travelers blame work-life imbalance, fewer shared experiences and increased screen time for the way they feel, the study noted.

DOLLY PARTON REIMAGINES TRAVEL FOR TRUCKERS, FAMILIES AND ROAD TRIPPERS IN HOT NEW VENTURE

Jeff Bettin, general manager of marketplace at Campspot, said in a release, "We’re seeing travelers crave not just quiet, but closeness — whether it’s with family, friends or complete strangers around a campfire."

Mental health and relationship expert Argie Allen-Wilson, Ph.D., who was not affiliated with the study, told Fox News Digital the unique social and emotional environment of campgrounds can help people build trust with others.

"When we step into a temporary community like a campground, the social rules shift," said Allen-Wilson, based in Philadelphia.

"People show up with fewer labels, fewer expectations and less pressure to ‘perform’ the roles they hold in their day-to-day lives."

She said this shift "levels the playing field" — making people more willing to engage with one another.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The shared purpose of being outdoors to explore, unplug and rest can create what she described as a natural sense of psychological safety.

People may feel more at ease creating small but meaningful moments of connection that can ease feelings of isolation, she suggested.

People make an average of four new friends during camping trips, Campspot said — a reflection of how social connections can form in these environments.

Also, as the National Park Service (NPS) noted on its website, outdoor activity can reduce depressive thoughts and help reset natural sleep rhythms, both of which support better mental and physical health.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Allen-Wilson said spending time in nature can have a powerful impact on emotional well-being.

She said she's found in her clinical work that when people step away from a constant barrage of noise and activity, it allows their nervous system to settle and reset.

As a result, once the noise of daily life quiets down, many campers find themselves more open to interaction and community.

"Camping reminds us that humans are wired for connection," she said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"When you strip away distractions, people tend to lean toward one another instead of away."

On a Reddit site devoted exclusively to camping topics, one user drove home the sentiment in a recent message.

"It’s been a long time since something that simple made me feel that relaxed."

"Camping with friends is unbeatable," the person titled the post.

"We went camping this weekend, and it ended up being one of those trips where everything goes slightly wrong but somehow makes the whole thing funnier," the person wrote.

For example, the user went on, "one friend brought a tent that literally sagged inward like it was trying to give up on life."

However, once the person and the whole group "finally got everything set up … the whole night felt easy in a way I haven’t felt in a while," the individual added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Waking up cold and stiff wasn’t ideal, but it was still worth it, since it’s been a long time since something that simple made me feel that relaxed."

Another person wrote, "We had rain, gear failure (my stove broke) and a surprise swarm of bees, but honestly, it was one of the most memorable trips of the year. It sounds crazy, but battling the elements brought everyone closer, and the problem-solving was tons of fun. It made me realize that a ‘bad’ trip often produces the best stories."