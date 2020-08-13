Legoland in Texas rearranges Lego minifigures, places them all 6 inches apart

Even Legos can play it safe.

The Legoland Discovery Center in Texas is taking social distancing very seriously, even among its Lego population. The attraction recently revealed that one of its most prominent displays has been adjusted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

DISNEY WORLD VISITOR DRIVES CAR DOWN STAIRS OUTSIDE WILDERNESS LODGE HOTEL: 'SOMEONE'S HAVING A BAD DAY'

The Lego minifigures at "Miniland" have been moved so that they’re each are at least 6 inches apart from each other, WFAA reports. It's not quite the recommended 6 feet that health officials advise, of course, but it's meant to represent and promote the proper social distancing guidelines.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the Legoland Discovery Center’s website, Miniland is a Lego city that was made using more than 1.5 million Lego bricks. It includes Lego versions of some of Dallas and Fort Worth’s most iconic landmarks. Recently, however, Legoland reportedly brought in "Master Model Builder" Thaddeus Bennett to move each inhabitant. It reportedly took the Lego master about two hours to move 100 minifigures.

Aside from rearranging the figures, Legoland has reportedly implemented several other measures to keep guests safe. The park, which shut down in late March and reopened in late June, has enhanced its cleaning protocols and lowered and capped its capacity, among other measures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a major impact on a forthcoming Legoland location across the country, too. In April, Fox News reported that the opening of a new Legoland in upstate New York had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential construction projects across the state to shut down at the time, which included the $500 million Legoland project, was originally set to open this summer.