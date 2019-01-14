Security checkpoint 'remains closed' at Houston airport due to staffing issues caused by shutdown

A security checkpoint at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport remains closed as of Monday morning due to TSA staffing issues, despite the airport saying the checkpoint would be reopening as of Monday.

“Due to staffing issues associated with the partial shutdown of the federal government, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint and the ticketing counter in Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport remains closed,” a message posted to the “alerts” section of the airport’s official website reads.

The airport also shared the news on Twitter, explaining that passengers scheduled to check in at Terminal B will need to do so at Terminals C or E.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport had originally announced the temporary closure of Terminal B on Sunday, citing the same staffing issues reportedly caused by the partial government shutdown.

The TSA, meanwhile, has assured travelers that security will not be compromised in the wake of reports of employees calling out of work.

“TSA, airport authorities & airlines continue to work closely to ensure resources are optimized, screening & security are never compromised, & efforts to consolidate operations are actively managed & communicated,” tweeted Michael Bilello, the TSA’s administrator of public affairs. “Be sure to call your airport as times may be affected.”

Last week, the TSA also reported that screening times hadn’t slowed significantly following reports of longer-than-average checkpoint lines at a handful of airports across the country.

In its alert, however, the Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport is urging flyers to get to the airport early.

The closure of the Houston airport’s security checkpoint follows the closure of an entire terminal at Miami International Airport for similar staffing reasons.

The TSA confirmed last week that there are over 51,000 workers currently employed with the TSA.