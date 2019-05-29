Expand / Collapse search
Zip line set up at Eiffel Tower for thrill-seekers

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
For a limited time, a zip line has been set up at the Eiffel Tower. The Perrier beverage company event marks the beginning of France’s Grand Slam tennis championship, the French Open.

It's a view of France not many will have.

For a limited time, a zip line has been set up at the Eiffel Tower, offering daring tourists a thrilling ride — and exceptional views — of Paris.

The 60-second ride will take participants up 377-feet in the air and plunge them across the Champs de Mars park at over 56 miles per hour.

The attraction was set up as part of the Smash Perrier event — hosted by the Perrier beverage company — in celebration of the 118th French Open (or Roland-Garros) and Perrier's own 41-years partnership with the tennis tournament.

The sparkling water brand hooked up the zip line to run from the 2nd floor of the iron structure to the Place de L’Ecole Militaire 0.5 miles away.

The 60-second ride starts off 377 feet in the air, and plunges participants across the Champs de Mars park at over 56 miles per hour.

The special Smash Perrier event was set up by beverage company, Perrier, in celebration of the 118th French Open, or Roland-Garros, tennis tournament, and its own 41 years of being a partner with the tournament.

The zip line will remain in place from May 29 to June 2.

This is not the first time Perrier has set up a zip line from the tourist attraction. In 2017, the French water brand set up the same ride to celebrate the French Open and the Eiffel Tower’s 130th anniversary.

