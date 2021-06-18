Royal Caribbean imposes restrictions on unvaccinated passengers: report

Unvaccinated passengers may still be allowed to board Royal Caribbean’s upcoming cruises out of Florida, but they’ll be met with some restrictions.

Royal Caribbean reportedly announced Thursday that passengers who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be allowed to participate in all the onboard activities and will have additional mask and testing requirements, the travel website, The Points Guy, reported.

According to an email sent to passengers and obtained by Fox News, passengers sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas ship out of Miami starting in July will be asked to either provide documentation proving they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, or they will be considered unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated passengers will have to undergo COVID-19 testing before boarding and before disembarking the cruise ship -- and they will be responsible to pay for those tests, which total $136 total, according to the email.

However, Royal Caribbean will cover the cost of testing for unvaccinated children who are not yet eligible for vaccines.

Royal Caribbean is also requiring unvaccinated passengers to undergo a polymerase chain reaction or PCR test within three days of the cruise’s start, for which guests will also be responsible for the cost.

During the actual cruise, unvaccinated passengers will not be able to attend all events or go to all venues. Some events and venues will be restricted to vaccinated passengers only, where masks will not be required.

Masks will be required for all passengers in all other indoor areas. Masks will not be required in outdoor areas.

Vaccinated passengers will be given a wristband that shows they are vaccinated, while unvaccinated passengers will have a hole punched in their key cards, The Points Guy reported.

All passengers have to show their key cards to get into all venues, lounges and events.

Another restriction imposed on unvaccinated passengers will happen during meal times.

According to The Points Guy, unvaccinated passengers will be given designated times and seating areas, while vaccinated passengers will be able to make their own dining reservations for times that they want to eat.

In a statement provided to The Points Guy, Royal Caribbean said: "Since the majority of our guests will be vaccinated, there will be venues and events restricted to vaccinated guests only. We’ll do our best to create opportunities for all guests to enjoy their time with us."