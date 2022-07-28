Remote work is changing travel. Here’s what you need to know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now that remote work seems to be here to stay, the travel industry is seeing the effects.

This summer, 20% of travelers are planning to work while they’re on the road, NerdWallet reported, citing Deloitte data. Among those travelers, four out of five plan to prolong their trip because of flexible job schedules.

Because remote workers can travel at any time, some travel trends could change dramatically, NerdWallet reported.

For example, flights have historically been more expensive on weekends and cheaper during the week, but that could change now that more people are working remotely, the personal finance website reported.

Travel booking app Hopper has found that the cost of domestic flights on Sundays has risen 5.9% and domestic flights on Mondays has risen 2.97% this year compared to 2019, NerdWallet reported.

Meanwhile, flight prices have dropped by 3.04% on Fridays and by 1.6% on Saturdays, making Saturday a cheaper day to fly than Monday.

Holiday travel could also change, since remote workers can take longer trips and avoid "peak" travel dates, according to NerdWallet.

Remote work has also allowed people to save more for travel by moving to places with lower costs of living and tax incentives, NerdWallet reported.

"Many travelers who have the opportunity are choosing to combine remote working with trips for a change of scene as well as maximizing PTO," Mark Crossey, a traveler expert at Skyscanner, told NerdWallet.

"Workations allow people with flexible home and work lives to become ‘half tourists’ for a period of time," Crossey added.

