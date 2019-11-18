Expand / Collapse search
THE CLINTONS
Published

Plane with Hillary Clinton aboard grounded after shaking, smoking from mechanical issue: report

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A plane with Hillary Clinton aboard was grounded at LaGuardia Airport Sunday afternoon after suffering an unknown mechanical issue on the tarmac, a report said.

American Airlines flight 2144 to Washington DC’s Reagan Airport was forced to return to the gate about 3:15 p.m. following a mechanical issue reported by ground personnel, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Another source confirmed with the network that the former secretary of state was on board.

The flight’s pilots reported to authorities feeling the plane shake then saw smoke, the report said.

Metal debris was later discovered in the area where the mechanical issue took place.