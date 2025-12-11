Pilot program at major airport tracks movement, approves international flyers' identity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pilot program has been launched at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida to help streamline the international departure process.

The Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) program identifies passengers through biometric facial comparison. Travelers can get their faces scanned, as opposed to having to pull out identification documents for review.

Partnering with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the 90-day pilot program will be tested in conjunction with three movement-tracking technology companies on select flights.

Multiple passengers can board their international flights at the same time, due to the facial recognition cameras on the jetway.

Photographs are matched with government records and are deleted within 12 hours, according to the program.

Beginning Dec. 26, non-U.S. citizens will be required to use the biometric system — while U.S. citizens may opt out of it.

CBP official Diane Sabatino said in a press conference that enhanced passenger screening has already reduced times for travelers at Orlando by 43%.

"When we think about just a couple of seconds that they don't have to get their passport, put bags down, move things — this is important to the efficiency of the entire process and not just to CBP, right?"

She added, "The time that's spent in the [inspection services] with Customs and Border Protection also translates to the impact of the timing that they have in other parts of this travel continuum."

About 155,695 passengers pass through the Orlando airport daily, according to MCO data.

In September of this year, 293,697 passengers enplaned on international flights, according to the same source.

The Department of Homeland Security issued new guidance requiring foreign nationals — including green card holders and other non-U.S. citizens living legally in the country — to be photographed when they enter or leave the United States.

CBP currently employs facial recognition at airport checkpoints, but the updated rule will broaden its use to cover every U.S. entry and exit point — by air, land and sea.

Fox News Digital reached out to the CBP and MCO for comment.

Landon Mions of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.