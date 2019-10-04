11 passengers injured on Emirates flight due to turbulence: report

Ouch!

At least 11 passengers were injured on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Australia when the aircraft hit turbulence at roughly 35,000 feet in the air, reports say.

Flight EK 450 was traveling to Auckland on Tuesday afternoon when the plane hit sudden turbulence in the high skies above Singapore, according to The Jakarta Post.

Seven of the 326 passengers aboard received further medical attention for injuries related to the incident after the plane touched down in Bali at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

"Five passengers got medical treatment from the airport's medical clinic, and two others have been admitted to BIMC Hospital," airport spokesman Arie Ahsanurrohim told the Post.

No further details were immediately disclosed on the condition of those hospitalized.

Officials with Emirates ultimately flew a different plane for the second leg of the journey to the Land Down Under, TravelPulse reports. After a delay of several hours, the new Emirates plane took off to Auckland on Tuesday night.

The first plane that weathered turbulence, meanwhile, was inspected, cleaned and eventually sent back to Dubai on Wednesday, Ahsanurrohim said.

Reps for the carrier were not immediately available to offer further comment on the story.

In similar headlines, back in July, 35 passengers aboard an Air Canada flight were reportedly injured when the flight hit severe turbulence over the Pacific Ocean. Nine were hospitalized for injuries sustained in relation to the incident. In August, 14 people were also injured on an Evelop Airlines flight when the plane dramatically dropped due to serious turbulence.

