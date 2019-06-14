Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Extreme Travel
Published

Passenger found guilty of masturbating on flight as wife watched, helped

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A United Airlines passenger is scheduled to be sentenced on charges of lewd, indecent or obscene conduct stemming from a Feb. 3 flight between Los Angeles and San Antonio.

Enrique Gonzalaz, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was arrested upon landing at the San Antonio International Airport after a fellow passenger observed Gonzalez masturbating in his seat, My San Antonio reports.

SEE IT: SNAKE STOWS AWAY IN TRAVELER'S BACKPACK, ENDS UP IN HAWAII

"According to the witness, the criminal conduct began when the cabin lights were dimmed and continued for approximately 30 minutes, during which, Gonzalez met the witness' eye and continued his conduct," said FBI special agent Gregory Pratt in an affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Enrique Gonzalaz, 48, was arrested upon landing in San Antonio, after a fellow passenger observed Gonzalez masturbating in his seat. His wife, who was also on the flight, later admitted to "playing with it" as well.

Enrique Gonzalaz, 48, was arrested upon landing in San Antonio, after a fellow passenger observed Gonzalez masturbating in his seat. His wife, who was also on the flight, later admitted to "playing with it" as well. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Gonzalez's wife, who was also on the flight, had said she was aware of her husband’s actions and admitted to police she also “played with it” as well.

Gonzalez, 48, was booked into Bexar County Jail after his arrest by San Antonio Airport police.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX TRAVEL NEWS

He was found guilty of the federal misdemeanor charge this Wednesday and faces a possible $500 fine or 90 days in jail at Friday’s sentencing.