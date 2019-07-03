Paris hopes to ban tourist buses from city center, citing overtourism concerns

Traveling the City of Light by tour bus may soon be a thing of the past for Francophiles, as some government officials are reportedly hoping to ban the mass transit vehicles from the city center, citing overtourism concerns.

“We no longer want the total anarchy of tourist buses in Paris....Buses are no longer welcome in the very heart of the city,” Paris’ deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told local media in a July 2 interview, Reuters reports.

“Tourists can do like everyone else does and switch to environmentally friendly mobility options or take public transport,” Gregoire said. “We need change.”

The politician continued to claim that though mass tourism concerns are not as dire in the French capital, compared to Venice or Barcelona, The Telegraph reports, Parisians are not happy with the commotion of tourist buses.

The new policy would likely ban both the double-decker buses that transport tourists to the popular monuments and budget coach buses, according to Reuters. In the meantime, legislation would create parking spots outside the city in hopes of reducing bus traffic.

Last month, Mayor Anne Hidalgo moved to reduce the 20,000 e-scooters currently available in the city, citing a slew of pedestrian injuries, as per The Independent.

The most visited country in the world, France welcomed a record breaking 89.4 million visitors in 2018.

