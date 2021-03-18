P&O Cruises announces 'cruises to nowhere,' COVID-19 vaccination required for passengers

Here’s a vacation set to cruise control.

British cruise line P&O Cruises will offer "cruises to nowhere" around the U.K. this summer, and passengers must receive the coronavirus vaccine before setting sail.

On Tuesday, the cruise line announced its Britannia and Iona ships will be sailing from Southampton between June and September and cruising around the coast of the U.K. without making any stops. The Britannia is set to sail for three and four-night trips and one six-night getaway, while the Iona will sail for seven night itineraries. Routes for the "cruise to nowhere" will be based on weather conditions, and guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 virus to board.

"After the stresses and challenges of the past year everyone certainly deserves a treat and this series of cruises will provide memorable and much-needed UK getaways," Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises president, said in a statement. "Whilst there is still uncertainty about holidays abroad this summer, we are delighted to be able to offer our guests the ultimate escape here in the UK with the reassurance that we will take care of everything."

Amenities of both itineraries include gourmet dining, shopping, spas and shows. At this time, the trips are only open to residents of the U.K.

As the pandemic continues, other major cruise lines including Virgin Voyages, Crystal Cruises and Royal Caribbean have similarly starting requiring passengers and crew members to be fully vaccinated in order to set sail.