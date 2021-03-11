Royal Caribbean cancels more cruises through May

More cruise lines announced this week that they’re canceling trips because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Caribbean is suspending sailings through May 31, with the exception of limited cruises in Singapore, China and Israel.

Two other cruise lines owned by the same parent company as Royal Caribbean – Celebrity and Silversea – are also suspending cruises through May 31, and another brand, Azamara, is suspending trips through June 30.

The company said it was working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government authorities to prepare for a return to service.

"Royal Caribbean Group continues to focus on the healthy and safe return to cruising for guests, crew and the communities we visit," the company said in its announcement.

The company said it would reach out to travelers who were booked on the affected trips.

While U.S. cruises remain paused, Royal Caribbean has been able to resume some voyages overseas. The cruise line’s Quantum of the Seas started sailing three- and four-night round trip "ocean getaway" trips from Singapore with no stops.

Also, Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas is set to start making "fully vaccinated" cruises from Israel to the Greek Isles and Cyprus starting in May. And the Spectrum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas are due to start sailing out of China next month.

Travelers in countries where cruises have resumed will find enhanced health protocols in place as developed by Royal Caribbean’s Healthy Sail Panel. Those include new sanitation procedures, COVID-19 testing and the use of face masks.

The Royal Caribbean brands aren’t the only cruise lines to cancel voyages in U.S. waters or other parts of the world. Carnival Corp. brands including Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seaborn also announced this week that they were canceling more cruises into the summer. Disney Cruise Line has also suspended all departures through May, and some into August.