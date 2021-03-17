Expand / Collapse search
Cruises
Published

Virgin Voyages to require coronavirus vaccine for crew, guests on all cruises

Cruise line's debut has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Ports hampered by pandemic without cruisesVideo

Ports hampered by pandemic without cruises

Cruises have been cancelled since last march, resulting in over 100,000 Americans losing their jobs per a November report. Florida has been especially hard hit with the state being home to the three busiest cruise ports in the world.

If you could use a cruise, you’re probably going to need a coronavirus vaccine.

Virgin Voyages is the latest line to require that all passengers and crew receive the COVID-19 vaccine before boarding, ahead of plans to set sail at an undetermined date.

Sir Richard Branson’s adults-only cruise company announced the news on Tuesday. Tom McAlpin, Virgin Voyages' president and CEO, voiced hope that President Biden’s recent directive for states to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 means that can U.S. cruises can resume sooner rather than later.

The cruise line's debut has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the sailing of its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, ill-timed to launch in April 2020. That, of course, never happened.

"We're really encouraged by the latest rollout plans in the May time frame from the new administration, and we know the future is about vaccinations," McAlpin told USA Today.  

"Our goal is to ensure that we're providing the safest travel experience, which means vaccinations for both our crew and passengers. This a step toward the safe return to sailing and is the right decision for Virgin Voyages," he said.

No further details were disclosed about the immunization mandate, but so far, it hasn’t quite been smooth sailing for Virgin Voyages. The cruise line's debut has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the sailing of its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, was ill-timed to launch in April 2020. That, of course, never happened, and the cruise line’s inaugural ship is currently slated to make its maiden voyage from Miami in July, Travel + Leisure reports.

Virgin Voyages joins Crystal Cruises and Royal Caribbean to unveil such a vaccine requirement in recent days: In May, when Crystal cruises around the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean launches the Odyssey of the Seas from Israel, those aboard must be vaccinated against the viral disease.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.