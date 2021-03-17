Virgin Voyages to require coronavirus vaccine for crew, guests on all cruises

If you could use a cruise, you’re probably going to need a coronavirus vaccine.

Virgin Voyages is the latest line to require that all passengers and crew receive the COVID-19 vaccine before boarding, ahead of plans to set sail at an undetermined date.

Sir Richard Branson’s adults-only cruise company announced the news on Tuesday. Tom McAlpin, Virgin Voyages' president and CEO, voiced hope that President Biden’s recent directive for states to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 means that can U.S. cruises can resume sooner rather than later.

"We're really encouraged by the latest rollout plans in the May time frame from the new administration, and we know the future is about vaccinations," McAlpin told USA Today.

"Our goal is to ensure that we're providing the safest travel experience, which means vaccinations for both our crew and passengers. This a step toward the safe return to sailing and is the right decision for Virgin Voyages," he said.

No further details were disclosed about the immunization mandate, but so far, it hasn’t quite been smooth sailing for Virgin Voyages. The cruise line's debut has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the sailing of its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, was ill-timed to launch in April 2020. That, of course, never happened, and the cruise line’s inaugural ship is currently slated to make its maiden voyage from Miami in July, Travel + Leisure reports.

Virgin Voyages joins Crystal Cruises and Royal Caribbean to unveil such a vaccine requirement in recent days: In May, when Crystal cruises around the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean launches the Odyssey of the Seas from Israel, those aboard must be vaccinated against the viral disease.