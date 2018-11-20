Norwegian Jade cruise ends early due to mechanical issue

So much for bon voyage.

Thousands of passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jade ship had their 10-day sojourn to the Caribbean cut short due to a mechanical issue, and are flying back stateside Tuesday from Puerto Rico.

The liner docked last Friday in Puerto Rico, its first stop before its scheduled 10-day cruise through the islands of St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Martin, USA Today reports.

Late on Sunday evening, however, the captain announced that the remainder of the trip had been canceled, according to the Miami Herald.

Reps for Norwegian later confirmed to Fox News that the ship had experienced a mechanical issue.

“It’s inconvenient. We’re here with friends,” passenger Dennis Warren told the Herald of the news. “We’re just going to go down to the Keys for a few days. We booked this trip 9 or 10 months ago. We’re going to take advantage.”

As per USA Today, reps for Norwegian confirmed that the mechanical problem was related to the vessel’s propulsion and steering system.

“While this issue does not affect the safety of the ship, it will prevent her from sailing the scheduled itinerary. All services aboard the ship are fully operational,” a spokesperson for the cruise line told Fox News. “The ship will remain alongside in Puerto Rico through Tuesday, November 20th, at which time all guests will be required to disembark. Norwegian Jade will then sail to Miami to undergo several days of repairs there.”

“Our team is actively working to fly guests to Miami, where the cruise originated, and helping them modify their travel arrangements for their return home. As a goodwill gesture, we will not only issue a full refund for this abbreviated cruise, but will also extend a 100% credit for a future cruise in the amount paid for the current itinerary,” they added.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this unexpected situation has caused, especially during this special holiday cruise, and we thank our loyal guests for their patience and understanding. Their safety and security, as well as that of our crew, is always our first priority.”

Launched in 2006, the 965-foot Norwegian Jade has capacity to accommodate 2,400 guests at double occupancy. It was refurbished in 2017, according to her official listing page.