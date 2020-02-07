Norwegian Cruise enforcing travel restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Friday major travel restrictions for passengers and crew members amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The cruise line, citing guidance from the World Health Organization and the CDC, is prohibiting anyone holding a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport from boarding its ships, regardless of residency.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Norwegian said passengers who have traveled from, visited or transited via airports in the regions within 30 days of their voyage will not be allowed to board any of its vessels.

Norwegian said the protocol would be applied to everyone “regardless of nationality.”



Guests who are denied boarding will be issued a refund when they provide proof of travel.



“For all guests, we will continue standard pre-boarding health reporting and evaluation. Any guests who appear symptomatic are subject to pre-boarding medical evaluations including but not limited to temperature checks as deemed necessary,” the cruise said.



“Any guest who exhibits symptoms of any respiratory illness while on board will be subject to additional screening at our onboard medical center and may be subject to potential quarantine and disembarkation.”



Norwegian’s boarding restrictions will also apply to crew members who hold a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport, regardless of residency.

Additionally, guests traveling to Singapore or the Philippines will not be allowed to board the cruise line ships due to the countries not allowing Chinese nationals to disembark at their ports.





“At this time, we have made a number of itinerary changes and none of our vessels are currently calling to ports in mainland China. We also have the flexibility to alter our itineraries as needed to avoid areas of concern,” Norwegian Cruise said.



“All itineraries that call in mainland China for the next six months are currently under review and we will communicate any itinerary revisions as soon as possible. As always, we will closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as necessary.”



Norwegian Cruise Line’s new protocol comes after Royal Caribbean also announced that it was enforcing similar travel restrictions through the month of February.



According to an update on Royal Caribbean’s website, for February, any traveler who holds a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport will not be able to board any of the line’s ships, regardless of current residency.

Meanwhile, those who have been in contact with others who have traveled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau in the last 15 days will have to undergo additional health screening requirements. The same additional screenings go for anyone presenting flu-like symptoms.



