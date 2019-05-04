Norwegian Air drops makeup, high heels requirements for flight attendants after backlash

No more pain in this footwear game! Female flight attendants employed by Norwegian Air are no longer required to wear high heels and makeup while on duty, weeks after a 22-page dress code was mocked as being “stuck in an antiquated 'Mad Men’ universe” after surfacing.

On May 3, reps for the carrier confirmed to USA Today that the dress code rule had been changed.

"We now allow female crew members to wear flat shoes at all times and no makeup if they choose, male crew members can also wear light makeup,” spokesperson Anders Lindström told the outlet. “Our cabin crew have always been required to wear flat shoes while working on board our aircraft for their safety and comfort. As a responsible employer, we are in continuous dialogue with our cabin crew colleagues to see how we can improve our uniform guidelines."

In mid-April, Norwegian Air made headlines for reportedly mandating that female staffers must have “a doctor’s note at all times and update it every six months if they want to wear flat shoes” while working outside the aircraft.

According to The Independent, flight attendants were always welcome to wear flat shoes in the high skies, as the the high heels policy applied to footwear outside of the cabin — for example, when greeting passengers entering or exiting the plane.

In addition, the former dress code required female staffers to wear eye makeup and light face makeup, though men were barred from wearing makeup, unless it was to cover acne or bruises, as per the outlet.

Nevertheless, news of the dress code struck a nerve with many, and an online petition calling for its end racked up nearly 20,000 signatures in just a few weeks, The Independent reports.

At the time, critics were quick to condemn the airline’s questionable sartorial policy as “almost comical” and “super embarrassing” in a larger sense.

“It is almost comical that we face these issues in 2019,” Ingrid Hodnebo, a spokesperson for the nation’s Socialist Left Party, told local media. “While the rest of society has moved on, Norwegian is stuck in the ‘Mad Men’ universe from the 1950s and 60s.”

“Uniform requirements are one thing, but to impose heels and makeup is going too far,” Anette Trettebergstuen, Norwegian Labour Party’s women’s spokesperson, agreed. “The year 1950 rang and it wants its rulebook back. This is super embarrassing and they should have progressed further.”

Moving forward, Lindström said that officials with Norwegian Air never intended to “offend or provoke” anyone within or beyond the airlines with the uniform rules.

"We are willing to review the guidelines again internally and make necessary changes if there is a wish to do so among our cabin crew globally," Lindström previously told USA Today. "It is certainly not our intention to offend or provoke anyone with our uniform guidelines, externally or internally."

Reps for Norwegian Air did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the news of the updated dress code.