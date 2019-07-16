Video of airline passenger using feet to operate in-flight screen horrifies Twitter: 'I would open a side door and jump out'

Talk about toe-tally disgusting.

An unidentified airline passenger was recently spotted leaving his digital footprints across an in-flight monitor — and, in doing so, he incurred the wrath of Twitter.

The footage, shared by crime novelist and New York Times best-selling author Alafair Burke, was reportedly taken by Burke’s friend during a recent flight, according to her tweet.

“My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight,” she wrote. “It belongs on Twitter.”

In the short clip, the passenger can be seen using his naked foot to scroll through the viewing options on a mounted screen, seemingly oblivious to any onlookers who may be watching, and similarly oblivious to society’s unspoken guidelines of in-flight decency.

The video – which has been viewed more than 5.6 million times after Twitter shared Burke's post – has naturally generated a slew of critical responses from social media, with one user even joking that she’d call the police.

One concerned Twitter user had thoughtfully suggested that Twitter not be so quick to judge, as the passenger may have suffered from an impairment that made it hard for him to use his hands and arms. Burke’s friend, however, claimed that wasn’t the case.

“The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet,” Burke wrote.

In any case, several users – including actress Tika Sumpter – took the opportunity to defend their thorough use of wet wipes before settling into the plane seat.

Burke, meanwhile, fears she may have opened up a can of worms by even sharing the video in the first place.

“Y’all, my nephew texted me and says he thinks this will start a trend now,” she tweeted. “I hate everything.”