Missing ancient manuscripts written by famous mathematician discovered by scientists

The lost works of an ancient Greek mathematician, Apollonius, have been discovered by scientists.

Apollonius of Perga was known as "The Great Geometer," according to a Liberty University publication.

"When Apollonius introduced conic sections, he demonstrated that it was not necessary for the plane intersecting the cone to be perpendicular to it. He went further to show that it could be an oblique or scalene cone," said the publication.

Apollonius penned eight books in the "The Conics" series, with two books including an 11th-century Arabic manuscript, Turkish online news outlet Türkiye Today reported.

The books were written around 200 BC, according to Phys.org, a site that reports science, technology and medical news.

The books were acquired by Jacob Golius, who was a Dutch mathematician, during his travels to the Middle East in the 17th century, according to Turkiye Today.

The books consisting of illustrations and Arabic calligraphy can be found at Leiden University Libraries in the Netherlands.

Jan Pieter Hogendijk, a Dutch mathematician and historian of science, evaluated Apollonius's Arabic manuscript, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"This manuscript is fascinating, both for its scientific content and its magnificent calligraphy and decorations," Hogendijk said.

"It reflects the intelligence, discipline, and intense concentration of Muslim scientists and scribes in the Middle Ages. These qualities are often lacking in today's technology-focused world," added Hogendijk.

Fox News Digital reached out to Leiden University Libraries for comment.