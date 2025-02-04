Man taking credit for mysterious, viral prank in Oregon speaks out

The mystery behind a viral prank has been unveiled after sparking a controversy in Bend, Oregon.

Locals in the community began spotting googly eyes plastered onto different sculptures around the city.

In December, City of Bend officials took to Facebook to ward off whoever was behind the prank.

"We love our roundabout art in Bend, so let's do our part to take care of it.​ While the googly eyes placed on the various art pieces around town might give you a chuckle, it costs money to remove them with care to not damage the art," the post read.

The man behind the googly eyes, Jeff Keith, spoke with the Associated Press (AP), revealing that he used duct tape to attach the eyes to the sculptures.

Keith is the founder of Guardian Group, which is a local non-profit that works to combat human trafficking.

"I think the biggest thing is, for me, just to get a laugh…When I come up on these roundabouts and I see families laughing, like hysterically laughing at these, it makes for a good time," Keith told the AP.

He added, "It is a place for me to cope with some pretty heavy stuff."

Locals took to the city’s Facebook post to comment their thoughts on the prank.

"Is this [Bend's] biggest concern," one asked.

Another added, "Adhesive ain’t gonna hurt metal."

"I’m pro-googly eye," one joked.

A user agreed, posting, "I really love the pro-googly eye stance Bend is taking."

"Worry about potholes instead," one user wrote.

Eight sculptures were "pranked" and the work to remove the googly eyes will cost $1,500, the AP reported.

Keith said he offered to pay for any damages that were associated with his prank.

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of Bend for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.