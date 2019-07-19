Man's hilarious fake trip to Hawaii goes viral on Twitter

Fake it ‘til you make it.

One man brought his pricey vision of visiting Hawaii to life — without spending a penny — by creating a playful video of himself exploring and enjoying the best of the Aloha State… kind of.

On Thursday, Twitter user @Aanthonyy07 took to the social media site to share the creative project, which shows him on a virtual trip to Hawaii. The 52-second clip has since gone massively viral on Twitter with million of views to date.

“I can’t afford a trip to Hawaii so I created one,” he captioned the clip.

In the video, which appears to be computer-animated, the Los Angeles man begins in an airport and takes selfies on a plane, before bursting out in excitement upon arriving in Hawaii. While “there,” @Aanthonyy07 lounges poolside, jumps cannonball-style into a pool and pretends to surf with the titular characters of “Lilo & Stitch.” Later, the man does some yoga, burns himself on lava, hula-dances and relaxes on a beach.

The feel-good clip was suitably set to the tune “Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride” by Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, from Disney’s hit 2002 animated flick "Lilo & Stitch," also set in the Aloha State.

Many social media users rushed to applaud @Aanthonyy07’s ingenuity — and frugality.

“Shoot I know your pockets feel good about this trip,” one commenter cracked.

“@HawaiianAir hook this guy up with a trip,” another cried.

Others, meanwhile, were more skeptical of Hawaii daydream, in response to the state’s overtourism concerns.

“Hey all, I know a tropical vacation sounds great to everyone. Currently, native Hawaiians are trying to save Mauna Kea from being desecrated,” one user countered. “The government has decided to steal this sacred mountain from my people to build a monstrosity of a telescope.”

Another user shared a shot of a protest scene, describing the image as "what's actually happening in Hawaii."

Despite the criticism, @aanthonyy07 looking on the bright side of things.

“Thank you for saying all those nice things and showing love good positive energy! I’m happy I made you smile!” the video star wrote online on Friday morning.