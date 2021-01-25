Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after making false security threat on Alaska Airlines flight

Suspect made a threat after boarding flight 65 on Saturday morning

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Don’t cause a scare in the air.

A man was arrested after calling in a false security threat ahead of an Alaska Airlines flight departing Seattle over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, the suspect made a threat after boarding flight 65 from the Emerald City, which was bound for Ketchikan, Alaska, KIRO 7 reports.

Los Angeles, California – March 28, 2018: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane at Los Angeles airport (LAX) in the United States. Alaska Airlines is a major American airline headquartered in SeaTac, Washington, within the Seattle metropolitan area. It is the fifth largest airline in the United States when measured by fleet size, scheduled passengers carried, and number of destinations served.

WHEEL FALLS OFF PLANE LANDING AT O'HARE AIRPORT, LANDS WITH 'BOOM' IN CHICAGO FAMILY'S YARD

From there, all passengers deplaned and the aircraft was inspected in a secure area, the Port of Seattle said. Authorities determined the man's claims were a false alarm. The unnamed passenger was taken into custody, and his fellow travelers were bumped to the next available flight.

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

On a national level, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a "zero tolerance" policy against disruptive behavior on commercial flights following a string of incidents around the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

For the time being, the FAA will not issue warning letters or negotiate penalties. Instead, the agency will act directly to issue fines of up to $35,000 and possible jail time for those who misbehave.

