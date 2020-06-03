Airline stops all service only days after reopening as many passengers couldn't follow COVID-19 regulations

That didn’t take long.

Less than a week after resuming flights, Lion Air is suspending domestic and international flights until further notice. According to a statement from the airline, this decision was made after it was discovered that many passengers were either unable or unwilling to follow regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement on the airline’s website says that flights will be suspended starting June 5th. The statement also explains that travelers who already bought a ticket for after June 5th will be able to either receive a full refund or change the date without any additional charge.

On its website, Lion Air posted a statement which explained, “Lion Air Group's decision was based on considerations from an evaluation of previous flight operations, that many prospective passengers were unable to carry out air travel because they did not complete the required documents and conditions during the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic alert period."

Lion Air only recently resumed flying after halting operations due to the pandemic, the Jakarta Globe reports. According to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the airline, the largest in Indonesia, said, “many passengers had to cancel their trip because they could not show the required documents.”

The Indonesian Transportation Ministry requires that travel is allowed under certain circumstances, but travelers must show documents stating that they are not infected with COVID-19. They must also show other documents proving that the reason for their travel fits one of the approved instances (business and family emergencies).