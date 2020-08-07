Disney World visitor drives car down stairs outside Wilderness Lodge hotel: 'Someone's having a bad day'

You're going the wrong way, sir!

A Walt Disney World visitor recently took a wrong turn and wound up driving down the stairs of the Wilderness Lodge at the Orlando, Fla., theme park.

Disney fans took to Twitter on Thursday to spread the word after the white sedan drove down steps of the porte-cochère near the front lobby of the resort hotel, Fox 35 reports.

"So apparently someone thought stairs were for cars at Wilderness Lodge," one commenter speculated.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News, but fan site WDW News Today reported no one was believed to be injured in the accident.

According to the outlet, the vehicle was towed away later in the day, and Disney’s Magical Express transport service resumed at the site.

The blog reports that the steps are often used as a passageway for guests traveling between the parking lot and the main lobby.

The rustic Wilderness Lodge is located near Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The hotel is also among Disney’s many properties to bolster health and safety protocols upon reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.