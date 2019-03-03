JetBlue contest offers chance at free flights for a year

JetBlue is offering those who are willing to wipe their Instagram slate clean a chance at free flights for a year.

The "All You Can Jet" contest offered by the airline includes a couple steps that will make users eligible for the chance to win flights free of charge.

The sweepstakes includes two main steps. First, Instagram users must delete all their photos, or use the app's archive feature, to enter.

Next, users must fill in the blank on a photo that says "All You Can ___," and post it to their Instagram profile, tagging @JetBlue and hashtagging #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Applicants must keep their profiles cleared until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 8, according to JetBlue.

The airline deleted its own Instagram photos amid the sweepstakes. For full contest rules, visit the company's website.