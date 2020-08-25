Japan’s Super Nintendo World is really taking shape, new footage shows

So that’s what the Mushroom Kingdom looks like in real life.

The future of theme parks may soon look like a video game from the early ‘90s, according to images and details that have started to emerge from Universal Studios Japan’s new Super Mario-themed park.

Not surprisingly, it looks just like the games.

Footage from the Super Nintendo World theme park has recently surfaced online ahead of the park's opening, showing what appears to be a nearly complete park, Theme Park Tourist reports.

The park’s opening was originally scheduled for this summer to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That was changed, however, due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic that forced amusement parks around the world to shut their doors.

Footage of the park shows various areas, all seemingly based off the Super Mario franchise. There’s a castle that seemingly houses the series’ villain, Bowser; on the opposite side is another castle, more brightly colored, that likely houses Princess Peach (unless she’s been kidnapped by Bowser, which is essentially the plot of most Super Mario games).

Other areas are clearly designed to look like various Super Mario levels, with staples such as question boxes, coins and warp pipes laid out across the landscape.

Universal Japan isn’t the only theme park getting a Super Nintendo Land. Images recently surfaced on Twitter that seemingly show Super Mario-themed construction materials arriving at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. Universal Studios in Orlando is also set to get a Super Nintendo land, but construction was similarly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.