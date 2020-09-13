Japanese theme park installs haunted toilet as part of socially distant Halloween 2020 attractions

It’s not even October and Halloween 2020 is already getting interesting.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, theme parks across the planet are rethinking how they’re going to celebrate the Halloween season. While many typically put on haunted house attractions, bringing crowds of people into a confined space and then scaring them into screaming probably isn’t the best idea during a pandemic.

This has led to theme parks creating new, socially distant experiences to celebrate Halloween, but one attraction in Japan is creating a unique experience.

The Lagunasia theme park in the Aichi Prefecture has installed a haunted toilet, Sora News 24 reports.

THRILL-SEEKER AT TENNESSEE THEME PARK NARROWLY AVOIDS FAMILY OF BEARS ON MOUNTAIN COASTER, VIDEO SHOWS

The attraction is part of the park’s Corona Horror Fest 2020, which was created with the Tokyo based horror entertainment company Kowagarasetai. There are several new attractions, with each being designed not just to scare guests, but also to provide a socially distant experience.

One attraction allows guests to climb into a coffin, where they will then be terrorized by a ghost through a plastic panel.

The haunted toilet is reportedly based on the story of Hanako-san, a Japanese folk-legend about the ghost of a dead girl who haunts bathrooms (typically in schools). Guests will enter the bathroom one at a time, Hypebeast reports. After each guest leaves, the area will be cleaned and disinfected.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Aside from attractions like this, the coronavirus pandemic has inspired several areas to forgo typical Halloween haunted houses and instead created haunted drive-thru experiences. Several of these attractions have popped up across the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It turns out, ghosts and paranormal entities can both scare people and practice safe social distancing at the same time.