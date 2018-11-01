Hilton to open world's first underwater villa in the Maldives

Wanderlusters, your #travelgoals are sure to hit new (sea)levels, once you catch a glimpse of Hilton’s new, otherworldly underwater villa in the Maldives.

Hilton's Conrad Hotels & Resorts group have announced that The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is ready to open to the public this month.

Heralded as “the first of its kind” by Architectural Digest, the suite features a two-part structure — half of it above the Indian Ocean, half of it below.

SWISS TOURIST SUING GRACELAND HOTEL FOR $75,000, CLAIMS FIRE ALARM CAUSED MARRIAGE ISSUES

According to the Digest, the ritzy upper level features “glass walls that offer views of the waves, a private jetty, infinity pool and secluded decks.” Lucky guests can enter the main attraction – an all-glass hotel room, 16.5 feet below sea level – via an elevator or spiral staircase that the outlet likens to “Alice’s rabbit hole” into a “watery wonderland.”

Below the waves, a “curved ceiling, wide windows and fish peep show bathroom” will surely make for an once-in-a-lifetime experience — thought it may be a bit difficult to fall asleep, as fish, turtles, stingrays and sharks swim by your beside.

“With dynamic accommodations both above and below the surface of the water, The Muraka is an extraordinary vehicle for a truly immersive journey into nature which cannot be found anywhere else in the world,” Stefano Ruzza, the destination’s general manager, said in a press release. “Through a variety of curated and captivating offerings, we will maximize the potential of this incredible residence to bring unique travel experiences to our valued guests.”

Though a few swanky undersea restaurants can be found around the globe from Dubai to Norway, The Muraka is believed to be the first hotel suite of such design.

Unsurprisingly, a stay at the dreamy destination will cost you a pretty penny, with a four-night vacation package costing a cool $200,000, Architectural Digest reports. A “dedicated staff,” including a butler and chef, are on-site for 24-hour service, and specialists from massage therapists to personal trainers can be brought in by appointment.

Nevertheless, a stay at the luxe, ultra-private spot will have you feeling like royalty – or James Bond – from your arrival to departure. Guests can opt to jet to the The Muraka on a private seaplane, or be picked up from the main Conrad resort in a speedboat that’s theirs for the keeping during their undersea stay.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Talk about getting your proper dosage of Vitamin Sea.