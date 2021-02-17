Harry Reid International Airport: Las Vegas likely to rename air hub in honor of former senator

The aerial gateway to Sin City may soon go by a new name, as McCarran International Airport will likely be rechristened to honor former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

The bustling Silver State air hub would be rebranded as Harry Reid International Airport in tribute to the Democrat and former Senate majority leader, the Associated Press reports. Reid retired from the Senate in 2016, after serving 30 years.

The Clark County Commission approved the move with a unanimous vote on Tuesday, directing staff to file a name change request with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The resolution answers longtime calls to rename the transit hub.

Las Vegas’ busiest airport was originally named for Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran in 1948. McCarran was a major advocate for aviation and critical force in shaping air travel; however, historians have criticized McCarran’s legacy as one tinged with "racism, xenophobia and antisemitism."

Now, the hub will likely get a fresh start with a new namesake.

"It is with humility that I express my appreciation for the recognition today. I would like to express my deep gratitude to Commissioner Segerblom, the entire Clark County Commission, and the many others who have played a part in this renaming," Reid said in a statement of the news.

Before it’s official, the FAA will need to approve the name change, in a process expected to take a few months.

Supporters of the rebranding have cited Reid’s support for Nevada’s diverse communities and his lasting legacy, including efforts make Nevada an early presidential nominating state, starting in 2008, for both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Critics, meanwhile, have questioned why an airport would be renamed after a politician, and argued that millions should not be spent on renaming an airport during a pandemic.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who pushed for the name change, says the rebranding will be financed by private contributions at an estimated cost of $2 million, Las Vegas Sun reports.

The Vegas airport’s three-letter code – LAS – will remain the same, according to the outlet.

Calls to remove monuments, logos and brand names with problematic histories and racist connotations have swept the nation following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody last year.

