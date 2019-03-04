Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Theme Parks
Published

Group of naturalists break world record for most naked people on a roller coaster

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The event was organized by an organization called British Naturism, and coincided with their annual weekend in Blackpool.

The event was organized by an organization called British Naturism, and coincided with their annual weekend in Blackpool. (SWNS)

One English town was hit with plenty of full moons last weekend after a group of nearly 200 British naturalists gathered to beat the record for most naked people on a roller coaster.

TYRA BANKS OPENING THEME PARK TO BRING 'MODELING TO THE MASSES'

A group of 195 British naturalists stripped down and headed to Blackpool Pleasure Beach amusement park in Blackpool on Saturday night as part of an annual naturists weekend in the city, SWNS reported.

The British theme park scooped a world record for the most naked people on a coaster.

The British theme park scooped a world record for the most naked people on a coaster. (SWNS)

The cheeky event, which took participants for a ride on the park’s famous Grand National roller coaster, was organized by national U.K. organization British Naturism.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But the ride was not only open to society members — the public was also allowed to sign up for the unique trip if they were interested.

A total of 195 naked people rode the famous Grand National rollercoaster at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach on Saturday.

A total of 195 naked people rode the famous Grand National rollercoaster at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach on Saturday. (SWNS)

The large group, which came together at the amusement park after the sun went down, easily beat the previous record of 102 people, which was set in the English town of Southend in 2010 on Adventure Island theme park's Green Scream ride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not reported whether there were other people allowed at the park, or if this was a private event. One thing is for sure, though: Whoever else was around definitely got an eyeful.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.