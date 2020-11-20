Glass-domed luxury train will travel through Southwest next summer

A new high-end train route is on its way to the Southwest.

Rocky Mountaineer, a Canada-based luxury rail-tour company, announced on Thursday that it will be launching a two-day route next summer.

The “Rockies to the Red Rocks” trip -- between Denver and Moab, Utah -- will stop overnight in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Passengers will travel on one of Rocky Mountaineer’s glass-domed train coaches through the beautiful scenery of the Southwest.

The cost of the trip starts at $1,250 USD per person, according to the announcement. It includes the two-day train journey as well as the overnight stay in Glenwood Springs.

The route’s preview season will run from Aug. 15 through Oct. 23, 2021, with 40 departures, the company said.

For people who want to book a ticket now, they can make a $25 refundable deposit.

Rocky Mountaineer is still developing various tour and activity packages with help from local tourism groups and hotels, “so guests can experience even more of the region,” the announcement said.

“Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer has become renowned for our world-class train travel experiences, and now we are opening our newest train experience in the region where train travel history began,” Peter Armstrong, Rocky Mountaineer’s founder, said in a statement. "This region, with its magnificent scenery, national parks, vast opportunities to explore, will delight millions."

The company already runs three luxury train routes in Canada, from Vancouver to three towns in the Canadian Rockies: Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper.

Steve Sammut, Rocky Mountaineer’s president and CEO, said the company has been working on adding new routes for several years.

In a statement, Sammut said the Rocky Mountaineer has been in search of a route with “incredible scenery, iconic destinations, and the option for an all daytime, multi-day journey that is best experienced by train.”

“Rockies to the Red Rocks will have all of this and more, and is an opportunity to bring our award-winning Rocky Mountaineer experience to showcase the epic scenery of the Southwest United States,” Sammut said.