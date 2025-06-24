Expand / Collapse search
Ghost town brought back to life is now a thriving tourist magnet thanks to street murals

Locals see jump in tourism as street art breathes new life into town

By Reem Amro Fox News
Published
An abandoned ghost town in southern Italy has come back to life thanks to over 140 vibrant murals that have turned the area into a street art hotspot.

The region's population had been shrinking as young people left for jobs and fewer babies were born there, news agency SWNS reported.

Local artist Lino Lombardi, 57, grew frustrated as he saw his hometown crumble — and launched Stramurales, an annual street art festival, in 2017.

"At first people thought I was crazy, but I couldn’t just watch the town fade away," said Lombardi. "I started looking at the walls as blank canvases, which could be turned into something beautiful."

The festival invited artists worldwide to paint murals, with six created at the first event in 2018. 

Today, more than 140 murals can be seen around Stornara, in the Puglia region, with inspiring themes represented each year, including agriculture, migration within Italy and local life. Residents vote on the topics each year.

Mural of a little girl on the side of a building wall in Stornara, Italy. In the mural, her skin is tinted blue, she has wavy hair and she is wearing a yellow dress, with one hand over her head and one across her body, seemingly within a box

An abandoned ghost town in southern Italy has come back to life thanks to over 140 vibrant murals, including the one above, that have turned it into a tourist magnet. (Luciano Magaldi Sardella / SWNS)

Tourism has surged 25% since 2020, SWNS said, sparking the opening of eight new businesses, including restaurants and B&Bs.

The population has stopped shrinking and is slowly growing again as young families move back, according to locals.

Café owner Antonio Maglione was about to close his business before the murals brought in crowds that made him learn to speak the word "welcome" in five different languages.

"The murals saved my business, but more than that, they saved our community," Maglione said.

Mural of an elderly couple painted on the side of a building in Stornara, Italy

One café owner was about to close his business. Then the murals, such as the one above, brought in crowds to the area that made him learn to say the word "welcome" in five different languages. (Luciano Magaldi Sardella / SWNS)

Rita Gensano returned after spending 20 years away. 

She said initially, she felt like she’d walked into a ghost town.

"The murals saved my business, but more than that, they saved our community."

"It felt like a sacrifice," she said. "But it has become something extraordinary."

Now a tour guide, she called Stornara "the coolest town in Italy."

Retired olive farmer Salvatore Nappi said the murals helped residents regain their pride.

"We had lost our pride, but the murals reminded us that our town and our stories are worth celebrating," SWNS reported.

People gathered in Stornara, Italy to admire and take pictures of a mural on the side of a building

"We had lost our pride, but the murals reminded us that our town and our stories are worth celebrating," said a retired olive farmer. (Luciano Magaldi Sardella / SWNS)

Lombardi founded a nonprofit that runs art workshops for high school students to keep the creative spirit alive.

"Art doesn't just decorate our walls, it reminds us that even small places can dream big," Lombardi said.

mural of a man with airpods in and an orange sweater with a bird on his shoulder as he turns his head to the right, painted on the side of a building in Stornara, Italy

"Art doesn't just decorate our walls, it reminds us that even small places can dream big." (Luciano Magaldi Sardella / SWNS)

Other struggling towns have asked for help after Stornara’s success, SWNS reported.

"We never planned to be a case study, but if our experience can help other communities, that’s even more meaningful," Lombardi said. 

The 2025 Stramurales festival is featuring artists from every continent for the first time.

