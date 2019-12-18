Frontier Airlines accused of mishandling sexual assault allegations in new lawsuit

Frontier Airlines is facing a federal class-action lawsuit in Colorado after the carrier was accused of failing to “prevent, report and respond to sexual assaults.”

According to Fox Denver, the lawsuit was filed on Monday on behalf of two women who claim they were sexually assaulted during Frontier flights but the attendants on duty never reported the alleged perpetrators to any law enforcement.

In addition to monetary damages, the women want Frontier to “improve their policies and procedures for handling passenger-on-passenger sexual assault allegations."

One of the alleged victims claimed she was sexually assaulted by a passenger sitting next to her on a red-eye flight from Denver to Florida in 2018, while the other woman said she was groped by a man sitting behind her during a late-night trip from Denver to Rhode Island last year.

Both women claim they contacted flight attendants on duty, and they failed to report the incident to any higher authority within the company or contact the police. They each reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation once they landed.

While Frontier declined to comment on pending litigation, a spokesperson for the airline released a statement to Fox Denver:

“The safety of our passengers and crew members is our number one priority at Frontier Airlines and we have strict policies in place to proactively and appropriately respond to reports of misconduct and alleged crimes.”

In a similar incident on an American Airlines flight, Colorado resident Aubrey Lane filed a lawsuit against the carrier for failing to protect her from a drunk passenger who raped her on a red-eye flight from Phoenix to New York in 2017.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.