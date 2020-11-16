Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Florida's Disney World increases guest capacity to 35%

CEO Bob Chapek praised park operators for enforcing enhanced safety measures

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Will Disney World's reopening help the country's battered travel and leisure industry?Video

Will Disney World's reopening help the country's battered travel and leisure industry?

David Kong, CEO of Best Western, weighs in on 'CAVUTO Live.'

Gather ‘round and grab those mouse ears, everybody, because there’s more room at Disney World.

The Florida theme park has raised guest capacity to 35%, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed, citing consumer demand and an improved understanding of best operating practices amid COVID-19 as the catalysts.

During a recent earnings call, Chapek confirmed that Disney World has bumped up daily capacity from 25% to 35%, WESH reports.

Guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

Guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

The CEO praised park operators for efficiently enforcing Disney’s enhanced health and safety measures, in accordance with government guidance, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re very pleased with how we’ve become adept at operating under these constraints,” Chapek explained.

The executive said he’s also found confidence in strong attendance across the Orlando theme park.

Visitors drive past a sign welcoming them to Walt Disney World on the first day of reopening of the iconic Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, 2020. (Gregg Newton / Gregg Newton / AFP)

Visitors drive past a sign welcoming them to Walt Disney World on the first day of reopening of the iconic Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, 2020. (Gregg Newton / Gregg Newton / AFP)

Disney’s fiscal year revenue was reported at $65.3 billion during the call with investors, down about 6% from 2019, according to ClickOrlando.

During this quarter of 2019, Disney’s parks, cruises and experiences raked in about $1.4 billion, a far cry from the negative $1.1 billion reported during the same quarter of this year, WESH reports. At present, for example, the company’s branded cruise ships remain docked, and Disneyland in California remains closed for the foreseeable future.

The Florida theme park, meanwhile, continues to move forward, updating its welcome gates for its 50th anniversary and releasing a sneak peek of its holiday treats menu.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.