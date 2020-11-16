Florida's Disney World increases guest capacity to 35%

Gather ‘round and grab those mouse ears, everybody, because there’s more room at Disney World.

The Florida theme park has raised guest capacity to 35%, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed, citing consumer demand and an improved understanding of best operating practices amid COVID-19 as the catalysts.

During a recent earnings call, Chapek confirmed that Disney World has bumped up daily capacity from 25% to 35%, WESH reports.

The CEO praised park operators for efficiently enforcing Disney’s enhanced health and safety measures, in accordance with government guidance, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re very pleased with how we’ve become adept at operating under these constraints,” Chapek explained.

The executive said he’s also found confidence in strong attendance across the Orlando theme park.

Disney’s fiscal year revenue was reported at $65.3 billion during the call with investors, down about 6% from 2019, according to ClickOrlando.

During this quarter of 2019, Disney’s parks, cruises and experiences raked in about $1.4 billion, a far cry from the negative $1.1 billion reported during the same quarter of this year, WESH reports. At present, for example, the company’s branded cruise ships remain docked, and Disneyland in California remains closed for the foreseeable future.

The Florida theme park, meanwhile, continues to move forward, updating its welcome gates for its 50th anniversary and releasing a sneak peek of its holiday treats menu.