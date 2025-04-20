Flight passenger drapes 'gross' hair over flyer's TV screen, igniting social media uproar: 'Cut it off'

A flight passenger took to social media to share how a fellow flyer let her hair down during air travel – literally.

Shared in the "r/unitedairlines" forum on Reddit, the user's post said, "So what’s the standard operating procedure here?"

In the post was a photo of a flyer who was sitting in a seat in front of the person, with her long hair draped over the headrest onto the person's monitor screen. "Excuse me, ma’am," read the post’s caption.

JUST 'PLANE' BAD ETIQUETTE: AIRLINE PASSENGER DRAPES HER LONG, THICK HAIR OVER THE BACK OF HER SEAT

Reddit users took to the comments section to discuss their opinions of the matter.

"Call button. I know it's a pain for the FA [flight attendant], but I'm not debating what is civilized behavior with another traveler," suggested one user.

One user said, "Scissors."

"Tug it (the hair, that is)," joked one user.

Another said, "You say, 'I'm sorry, miss, your hair is covering my screen, can you please move it?' And if she fails to comply, call an FA."

LOOMING REAL ID DEADLINE CAUSES CHAOS AT DMVS AS CRITICS TAKE TO SOCIAL MEDIA

"Politely ask her to move her hair out the … way," added a Redditor.

Another user commented, "Start swiping the screen aggressively while dragging her hair."

"In the past, I simply stood up, got the person's attention and said, ‘I'm not sure you're aware of it, but your hair is hanging over my screen and my food tray.’ The [person] apologized, and that was the end of it," one person wrote.

The user ended up sharing an update on the situation, writing, "I sat there for about 5 minutes and actually thought it was kinda funny" — and pointed it out to the person sitting nearby.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Then I thought, I need Reddit’s input. Naturally, I don’t make any life decisions without Reddit. So then I took the photo and posted it. By that time, she moved her hair. It was probably 10-15 mins," the person concluded.

"I would say something like, ‘Excuse me, your beautiful hair is getting in my coffee.'"

Former flight attendant and Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore told Fox News Digital that the polite way to approach such a situation is with kindness.

"Anything can be handled if you say it kindly," she said.

The etiquette expert instructed passengers who might find themselves in similar situations to approach the person nicely who's causing a problem.

If the person does not correct the behavior, Whitmore suggested alerting a flight attendant.

"I would say something like, ‘Excuse me, your beautiful hair is getting in my coffee,'" she said as one example of how to handle the situation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Whitmore said it’s important for passengers to keep spatial awareness in mind, since respecting personal space is a major issue when flying.

"As long as you and your personal belongings aren’t encroaching on someone else’s, then it’s usually not a problem," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Angelica Stabile of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.