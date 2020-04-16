United Airlines captain thanks medical volunteers flying to fight coronavirus in emotional address

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Always thank medical professionals and first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines – captain’s orders.

Before transporting medical volunteers to the New York metropolitan area, which has been hard-hit by COVID-19, a United Airlines pilot made a heartfelt, impromptu speech thanking the health care workers for their dedication, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

On April 11, Capt. Jim Crail piloted a flight from Washington Dulles International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, which included medical personnel volunteering in the NYC area, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

Before takeoff, Crail was inspired to shout-out the brave volunteers in front of those assembled in the waiting area.

The pilot introduced himself and explained that he and First Officer Brian McCasey, who he was flying with that day, both have wives who are nurses.

“I understand we have quite a few folks who are going to get on this airplane to travel down to the tri-state area to volunteer to help as medical professionals,” Crail announced. “I’d like to ask all of you, would you please stand up? I know my wife would be totally embarrassed if I asked [her] to do that.”

Then, passengers applauded in gratitude of their service.

“On behalf of my wife, everybody in the tristate area, the rest of the country, and United Airlines, I really, really appreciate and thank you for what you're willing to volunteer to do,” Crail said.

In the days since, video footage of the aviator’s sincere address has since gone viral with nearly 50,000 views and hundreds of supportive comments on Twitter.

“Thank you for sharing. It was my personal honor for me and my crew to take those brave folks into the heart of the battle against COVID-19,” Crail tweeted in a follow-up message.

Since April 6, United has transported more than 140 medical volunteers to fight the novel coronavirus on the front lines, the spokesperson for the carrier told Fox News.

"We are profoundly grateful for the extraordinarily talented and selfless individuals who are working around the clock and have an unwavering commitment to support our communities and medical providers at this time of exceptional need," Jill Kaplan, United Airlines president for New York and New Jersey, said in a statement.

"It is our hope that providing air travel at no cost will allow additional dedicated volunteers and first responders the ability to reach the tri-state area that has been hit hardest by COVID-19."