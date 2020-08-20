Family on MSC Cruises excursion defies coronavirus safety protocol, gets booted from ship

This was not smooth sailing.

A family was kicked off the very first Mediterranean cruise to hit the high seas after Italy's pandemic lockdown, reportedly for defying the ship's new safety protocol amid the coronavirus health crisis.

CAYMAN ISLANDS SAYS NO CRUISES ALLOWED FOR THE REST OF 2020

The unnamed family was not allowed to re-board MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa on Tuesday after breaking their “social bubble” and leaving their ship-sponsored shore excursion in Naples, Italy, USA Today reports.

A spokesperson explained that the passengers were denied boarding because they had separated from the organized group trip to go exploring on their own, therefore posing a possible risk to others on the ocean liner amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

"This family broke from the 'social bubble' created for them and all other guests, and therefore could not be permitted to re-board the ship," the MSC Cruises spokesperson said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The MSC Grandiosa departed Genoa on Sunday night for a seven-night cruise of the western Mediterranean, with port calls in Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valetta, Malta.

During shore outings, guests must stay within their MSC excursion group “as an added level of protection, so that their experience ashore follows the same high standards of health and safety as on board,” the cruise line said in a statement.

For example, guests who visited Rome on Monday explored the Eternal City with respect for social distancing and traveled on sanitized transfers. The Grandiosa passengers were accompanied by tour guides and drivers who also followed “strict health and safety measures.”

The Grandiosa's current voyage is being touted as the first major Mediterranean cruise to set sail following Italy’s lengthy lockdown, the Associated Press reports.

At present, the Grandiosa is only operating at 70 percent capacity, and passengers were required to take health tests before boarding the ship over the weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In addition, MSC is limiting guests to the residents of Europe's 26-nation Schengen visa-free travel zone.

Fox News’ Michael Hollan and the Associated Press contributed to this report.