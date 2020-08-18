Cayman Islands says no cruises allowed for the rest of 2020

It’s going to be a while before these islands see any cruises.

The Cayman Islands, a once-popular destination within the cruise industry, has announced that it will be closing itself to cruise tourism until the end of this year. This news comes as international cruise lines have only just started to return to the waters.

In a letter published online, Acting Port Director for the Port Authority of the Carman Islands Joseph Woods announced that the Cayman Islands will be closed to cruises until Dec. 31, 2020. He directly stated that this decision was in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I wish to inform you that after careful consideration, the Cayman Islands Government has taken the decision that in the current global environment with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, it cannot allow the resumption of cruise tourism in the Cayman Islands for the immediate future," Woods wrote in the letter. "The Cayman Islands will therefore be closed for cruise tourism until the 31st December 2020.”

The Cayman Islands originally closed its ports to cruise ships in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Cruise Radio reports. Grand Cayman has reportedly not had any new cases since July 13.

While US cruises have not yet resumed, international companies are starting to return.

Fox News previously reported that the MSC Grandiosa departed from a port in Genoa in Northern Italy on Sunday night, billing itself as the first cruise ship to return to the Mediterranean since Italy first ordered its lockdown. The boat was only operating at 70% capacity, however, and passengers were required to take health tests before boarding the boat.

For the time being, MSC is also limiting spots on its cruises to travelers who are residents of Europe’s 26-nation Schengen visa-free travel zone.

