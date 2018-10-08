Expand / Collapse search
Fall trips to Europe at their most affordable in years

By Rick Seaney | Fox News
Flights to Europe from the U.S. are at their lowest in years.

We are seeing tremendous deals to Europe this fall, from cities across the U.S. How good are they? A colleague in Los Angeles just found tickets to Copenhagen, London and Madrid that she swears are significantly cheaper than a ticket she found last spring to Cincinnati!

Of course, autumn is always a cheap season, particularly for European travel, but the fall of 2018 is shaping up to be extra-special; it appears to be one of the least-expensive European travel periods in years. The fares mentioned above? All were under $400 round-trip, and some are even cheaper. Here are some more examples found last week (and remember, prices can change without warning).

Atlanta-Amsterdam, $444

Boston-Madrid, $285

Chicago-London, $359

Denver-London, $395

Ft. Lauderdale-Paris, $321

Los Angeles-Rome, $372

New York-Paris, $268

San Francisco-Zurich, $308

Try these strategies for biggest savings on a trip to Europe.

Shop for maximum flexibility: Use an airfare tool like the one on my site (there are others) that allows searches by month or season; set the parameters of your travel dates to ‘fall’ and the tool will find you the cheapest dates to fly.

Don’t be afraid of the cold: October, November and even early December are apt to be chilly but that’s when the deals are. Bring a coat, and enjoy the smaller crowds and shorter lines at attractions. Tip: Many hotels also have deals on room rates in the off-season.

Get to a bigger city: If you don’t live in a town with a big hub-type airport like those shown above but there is a large airport within driving distance, compare fares to both; if flights from the large airport are cheap enough, the longer drive may be worth it.

Do some driving (maybe): The flights from Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York are nonstop flights but often the best deals are on connecting flights (flights with a stop or two). Again, compare both kinds of itineraries – flights with and without stops – to see if a longer, less convenient travel day is worth the savings.

Do not bring a big suitcase: I always bring a carry-on to Europe for two reasons; it’s often free, and since a carry-on travels by my side, the airline can’t lose it. Tip: Traveling by train in Europe is much easier with a carry-on than a big bag.

Finally, if you haven’t been abroad in a while – or ever – the first thing to do is check to be sure your passport is valid. Tip: Some countries require a visitor’s passport be valid for six months after the end of a trip. Need a new passport or need to renew? Go to the U.S. State Department’s travel section.

Rick Seaney is an airline travel expert and the co-founder of FareCompare.com, an airfare comparison shopping site.