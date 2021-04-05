Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airlines
Published

Ethiopian Airlines flight accidentally lands at the wrong airport

The pilot probably had a whole lot of explaining to do

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Stimulus bill allowing airline industry to 'get through' pandemic: Flight Attendants Association presidentVideo

Stimulus bill allowing airline industry to 'get through' pandemic: Flight Attendants Association president

Flight Attendants Association president Sara Nelson discusses her outlook for the airline industry amid the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Whoops.

An Ethiopian Airlines pilot probably had a whole lot of explaining to do after reportedly landing at the wrong airport.

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Cargo flight ET3891 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia touched down in Ndola, Zambia, One Mile at a Time reports. However, instead of arriving at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport – its intended destination – it landed at Copperbelt International Airport, the city’s new, yet-unopened international air hub.

Officials spray disinfectant on an Ethiopian Airlines plane in this September 2020 photo.

Officials spray disinfectant on an Ethiopian Airlines plane in this September 2020 photo. (Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images)

AIRLINE MAKES CANCER SURVIVOR COVER SWEATSHIRT WITH MESSAGE CHAMPIONING RECOVERY

Alleged footage of the flight fail hit Facebook, where ground crew could be seen waving and yelling at the plane as it taxied.

In another twist, another Ethiopian Airlines pilot also almost reportedly made the same mistake. Flight ET871 also departed Addis Ababa for Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport on Sunday and was on track to touch down at Copperbelt, before the aviator realized the error of their ways and changed course to land at the right place instead, the travel blog alleges.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Though a spokesperson for Ethiopian Airlines was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News, travel numbers are trending upwards in the U.S. Over the holiday weekend, Transportation Security Administration screened over 1.5 million passengers across the country, marking record numbers since March 2020.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.