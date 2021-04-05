Ethiopian Airlines flight accidentally lands at the wrong airport

Whoops.

An Ethiopian Airlines pilot probably had a whole lot of explaining to do after reportedly landing at the wrong airport.

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Cargo flight ET3891 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia touched down in Ndola, Zambia, One Mile at a Time reports. However, instead of arriving at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport – its intended destination – it landed at Copperbelt International Airport, the city’s new, yet-unopened international air hub.

AIRLINE MAKES CANCER SURVIVOR COVER SWEATSHIRT WITH MESSAGE CHAMPIONING RECOVERY

Alleged footage of the flight fail hit Facebook, where ground crew could be seen waving and yelling at the plane as it taxied.

In another twist, another Ethiopian Airlines pilot also almost reportedly made the same mistake. Flight ET871 also departed Addis Ababa for Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport on Sunday and was on track to touch down at Copperbelt, before the aviator realized the error of their ways and changed course to land at the right place instead, the travel blog alleges.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Though a spokesperson for Ethiopian Airlines was not immediately available to offer further comment to Fox News, travel numbers are trending upwards in the U.S. Over the holiday weekend, Transportation Security Administration screened over 1.5 million passengers across the country, marking record numbers since March 2020.