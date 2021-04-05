Airline makes cancer survivor cover sweatshirt with message championing recovery

A passenger flying American Airlines was reportedly told to cover up a sweatshirt with a sentiment celebrating her recovery from cancer.

Roslyn Singleton, a two-time cancer survivor from North Carolina who was wearing a sweatshirt that said "F--- cancer," was told the clothing item violated the airline’s policy for having "inappropriate" language, Charlotte-based WSOC-TV reported.

The survivor, who defended herself and asked to see the airline’s company policy, said she felt humiliated because an airline employee allegedly pointed at her while she was waiting in line.

SPIRIT AIRLINES REMOVES FOUR-YEAR-OLD CHILD WITH AUTISM AND FAMILY FOR NOT WEARING MASK ON FLIGHT

"I don’t love cancer," she told WSOC-TV. "I don’t respect it, and my sweatshirt gave my exact sentiments on something that has tried to kill me twice."

Singleton later complied after an employee told her to cover up the message. She told WSOC-TV she was approached by a staffer a second time about the incident after she already concealed the sweatshirt.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

American Airlines did not immediately return a FOX News request for comment Monday. The Airline issued a statement to WSOC-TV saying its policies "prohibit clothing that displays offensive statements and inappropriate language from being worn on board," however, the airline said it should have handled the situation differently.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In this instance, our team should have taken the broader context of the message displayed on the customer’s shirt into consideration when explaining our policies. Our team is reaching out to learn more about Ms. Singleton’s experience, apologize and reaffirm our support for efforts to fight cancer," the airline said.