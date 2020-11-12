City in North Carolina invites anyone named Elizabeth to come visit; exclusive freebies, discounts offered

A city in North Carolina is offering an attractive deal for people who have very a specific name.

Elizabeth City started a “Calling All Elizabeths” promotion on Monday, which is encouraging any person named Elizabeth to visit and take advantage of freebies or discounts until Dec. 30.

ALASKA AIRLINES OFFERING FREE SKI PASSES AT SELECT US RESORTS WITH AIRFARE PURCHASES

“We wanted a fun and exciting way to celebrate our town and invite travelers to experience this hidden gem of the South,” said Corrina Ruffieux, the executive director of Visit Elizabeth City, in a statement. “Elizabeth is the fifth most popular name in the United States, so we hope to have quite a few Elizabeths answer the call and enjoy the sights and sounds of our inviting waterfront community.”

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

These exclusive offerings include a specialty “That Girl Liz” brew and “Elizabeth Latte” at the Ghost Harbor Brewing Company and The SweetEasy coffee shop and bakery. Or for science lovers, Port Discover is giving away complimentary science-to-go-kits for children 18 years or younger.

TOURISM-DEPENDENT SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS FIND SURPRISING DEMAND FOR WATER SPORTS DURING CORONAVIRUS: 'WAY ABOVE AVERAGE'

Select businesses in the coastal city are honoring discounts that range between 10% and 25%.

5 VACATION DESTINATIONS OPENING THEIR BORDERS TO AMERICANS THIS SUMMER

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other attractions Elizabeth City has include a historic downtown area, expansive state parks, local boutiques and art events and a renovated Southern Hotel that was first constructed in the 1800s.

Elizabeth City’s namesake travel promotion has been put together as a way to help small businesses that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“As with many of our peer communities throughout North Carolina, tourism and the small businesses that rely on it in Elizabeth City have been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” a spokesperson for Visit Elizabeth City told Fox News. “The good news for our destination is that research has shown us that while many people are not traveling far, travelers are looking at staycations, drive-to destinations, and rural destinations. Our quaint small town fits the bill!”