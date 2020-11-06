Alaska Airlines offering free ski passes at select US resorts with airfare purchases

Skiers can get a lift to the slopes this winter.

Alaska Airlines is relaunching its “Ski Free” promotion, giving free lift passes to skiers and snowboarders at resorts across the U.S. and Canada when they show their AA boarding pass.

Alaska-bound passengers heading to Anchorage from Chicago, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and Spokane, Wash., will get access to the four-star Alyeska Resort. Flights to Juneau, Alaska, from Alaska's Anchorage, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, Petersburg and Yakutat, as well as Seattle, will also get a free pass to take the slopes in Eaglecrest Ski Area on Douglas Island.

Out West, travelers flying from Seattle to Boise, Idaho, can get free skiing at Bogus Basin in Idaho. And Montana-bound flyers traveling out of Portland and Seattle into Kalispell will get to hit the powder at Whitefish Mountain Resort in northwestern Montana just west of Glacier National Park. Passengers on flights from Seattle and Portland can also ski at Red Lodge Mountain in Billings in south-central Montana.

Anyone headed to Canada can also get 25% off lift tickets at Big White Ski Resort, southeast of Kelowna, in British Columbia.

Travelers should be aware that free passes may only be accessible at resorts on the same day the flight lands — so passengers should opt for early flights and plan on heading straight for the slopes.

More travel options are available on the Alaska Airlines website.

The returning "Ski Free" promotion comes amid a slight spike in airline travel that may be prompted by pandemic "fatigue," according to industry experts and airline executives. Coronavirus cases, however, are spiking across the country, with many states still upholding quarantines and restrictions for travelers coming in and out of state. What’s more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advises against large-format, in-person gatherings for the holidays, suggesting that traveling can increase the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.