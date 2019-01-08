EDM cruise ship passengers caught smuggling drugs on board for the second year in a row

An EDM (electronic dance music) party cruise may want to up its pre-boarding security after passengers on board were found with drugs for the second year in a row.

Norwegian scheduled the four-day Holy Ship! Dance festival for Jan. 5 - Jan. 9, with a second leg scheduled for Jan. 9 - Jan. 12.

However, the party time ship, which disembarked from Florida's Port Canaveral, ended prematurely with a slew of drug charges for several passengers.

More than a dozen drug arrests were made at the Epic ship’s terminal, Florida Today reported.

Drug-sniffing dogs were present at the terminals for this year’s festivities as part of an effort made by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Port Canaveral. Last year, nearly two dozen passengers were arrested on drug charges over the two legs of the cruise, according to the outlet.

Most of those arrested this year were charged with misdemeanor drug charges, such as possession of a controlled substance without prescription or possession of drug paraphernalia. However, Eric Follmer of Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested with drug trafficking after he was found with 17 ecstasy pills, Florida Today reported.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said they are cooperating with law enforcement.

“We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to prohibited items aboard our ships, within our terminals, or at our destinations. Along with the organizers of the event, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement to ensure the welfare of all guests attending the festival. The event has been an incredibly popular and meaningful music experience for thousands over the years, and it is unfortunate that the actions of a select few reflect poorly on such a beloved festival.”